Guilford's Hannah Tillier hits the ball to score a goal against Daniel Hand during field hockey action in Guilford, Conn., on Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019.

Field hockey: A look at some of the state's top performers

Maura Carbone, Trumbull: The sophomore forward has led Trumbull (3-0) offensively with three goals and an assist in three games, a pair of wins over St. Joseph and a win over Fairfield Ludlowe.

Katie Goyda, Newtown: The senior forward and daughter of Newtown coach Ellen Goyda has led the Nighthawks to a 4-0 record with 10 goals and seven assists. Newtown has victories over Pomperaug (3-2 win), Brookfield (8-1), Watertown (9-0) and New Fairfield (6-2). Goyda was a preseason GameTimeCT Top 25 Player to Watch and is committed to play field hockey at Bryant.

Grace Goddard, Hand: The senior had two goals in a 3-1 win over fierce SCC rival Branford, avenging the Tigers’ 2019 loss to the Hornets. Hand is off to a 4-0 start this season.

Casey Halliday, Masuk: The senior midfielder, who excels as a scorer and playmaker, has a goal and four assists to lead Masuk to wins over reigning South-West Conference champion Immaculate, Weston and Bethel.

Megan McCarthy, Trumbull: The senior, a first team All-FCIAC selection last season and considered one of the state’s top goalies, has made nine saves in three games to lead the Eagles to a 3-0 record. It is Trumbull’s best start in recent memory. Trumbull has not allowed a goal with 2-0 and 5-0 wins over St. Joseph and a 2-0 win over Fairfield Ludlowe.

Clare McCurley, Sacred Heart Academy: The standout defender is one reason the SHArks have four shutouts in four games, limiting opponents to three shots on goal this season. She also has scored a goal.

Keira O’Connor, Shelton: The midfielder scored two game-winning goals. She scored both goals in a 2-1 SCC win against North Haven and scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 SCC win over Hamden.

Sydney Rossacci, Sacred Heart Academy: The junior forward, a transfer from Sheehan, leads the team on offense with four goals and five assists and has led the SHArks to a 4-0 record. A Meriden Record-Journal All-Area selection as a sophomore, she is a three-year starter, first at Sheehan and now at Sacred Heart Academy. She was a top scorer for the SHArks last season with 11 goals and eight assists.

Hannah Tillier, Guilford: The senior forward, a 2019 Register All-Area MVP and GameTimeCT All-State selection, leads the Indians’ offense with 11 goals and three assists thrpough four games. The two-time defending CIAC Class M champion Indians are 3-1.

Alex Wolf, Morgan: The senior captain led the Huskies to their only win of the season thus far, scoring four goals in a season-opening 6-0 Shoreline Conference win over Haddam-Killingworth. The Huskies are 1-2.