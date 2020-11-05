Trumbull’s Gianna Socci had a goal and two assists to help the unbeaten Eagles defeat Ludlowe this past week. Trumbull’s Gianna Socci had a goal and two assists to help the unbeaten Eagles defeat Ludlowe this past week. Photo: Trumbull Athletics / Contributed Photo Photo: Trumbull Athletics / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Field hockey: A look at some of the state’s top performers 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Julia DiConza, Staples: The senior has 11 goals and four assists this season, including a single-game school record four goals in a 6-1 win against Norwalk on Tuesday. The Wreckers have outscored opponents 46-3.

Molly Harding, Glastonbury: In three games the junior attacker had three goals and two assists, including two against Conard in a 3-0 win Monday. Glastonbury is 11-0 this season. Coach Maureen Perkins said Harding’s speed and quickness creates challenges for other teams.

Natalie Huber, Amity: The Spartans pulled off a SCC upset when the senior captain scored the game-winning overtime goal against two-time defending Class M champion Guilford for a 2-1 victory. She also had two goals in a 6-0 win over Lyman Hall.

Jess Leon, Staples: The junior had three assists in a 6-1 win over Norwalk on Friday. The Wreckers are 8-0. She has three goals and six assists on the season and has committed to play Division I women’s hockey at Bucknell.

Abby Peterson, Glastonbury: In three games the senior defender had three goals — all on penalty corners. Glastonbury is 11-0. She has committed to play field hockey at RPI.

Nina Shamas, Branford: Coach Pete Frye said the Hornets have a young defense and the goalie is one reason the Hornets are 4-5. She had 17 saves in a 4-0 loss to Guilford. She leads the SCC with 97 saves (.830 save-percentage), including two games where she had no shots taken on her and one shot taken and saved in the other.

Gianna Socci, Trumbull: The senior midfielder, All-FCIAC and All-State last season, led the Eagles to three wins last week. She has controlled the middle of the field, leading Trumbull to a 10-0 regular-season record. Socci had a hand in all three Trumbull goals (1 goal, 2 assists) in the Eagles’ win over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30. The victory clinched the FCIAC East Regional regular-season title. Socci leads the team with eight assists on the season.

Taylor Stone, Old Saybrook: The senior center forward is the Rams (7-1-1) leading scorer with 15 goals and seven assists. She scored the game-winning goal on Monday in a 3-2 OT win against Valley Regional. Stone has had two games this season where she scored a hat trick. She also scored two goals in a 4-3 loss to North Branford. Old Saybrook is the only team to have scored on North Branford this season.

— Dan Nowak