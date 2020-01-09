Featured bouts highlight Law’s victory over Shelton

MILFORD — Those on hand got to see two matches that showed the best of the sport and the athletes that take part in it when Jonathan Law’s wrestling team met Shelton at the James Richetelli Sr. Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen defeated coach Bill Maloney’s Gaels, 39-27.

The 170- and the 132-pound weight classes highlighted this matchup between SCC rivals.

Rosado versus Monaco

At 170, Law’s Antonio Rosado and Shelton’s Mike Monaco toed the line even though neither grappler was at his preferred weight. Shuffling of the line-up put them opposite each other at a heavier weight class.

“I had to wrestle to my ability,” Rosado said after winning a 13-12 decision. “Mike beat me last year and I knew I had to wrestle better. I couldn’t get (points) on our feet, so I tried to keep him on the mat.”

Monaco used a pair of ankle pick takedowns for a 4-1 lead, before Rosado escaped and put together a four-point move for a 6-4 advantage with two seconds remaining in the opening period.

A reversal by Monaco put the junior on top early in the second. There would be no further scoring in the frame, but the action was non-stop for the entire two minutes.

The action picked up even more in the third. Rosado, a senior, went from a whizzer to a headlock to put Monaco on his back for five points and an 11-6 lead. Monaco reversed for two points, gave up an escape to trail 12-8 with the clock running under a minute.

With 25 seconds left, Monaco got the takedown. With back points not available, he let Rosado up with 15 ticks on the clock. He scored another takedown at the buzzer to fall a point short.

“It’s always nerve-wracking for me,” said Rosado, who improved to 12-5 on the season. “I’ve been nervous and took some beatings since I was a freshman. Each year you gain confidence and look to do your best.”

Ziperstein versus Benedetti

While the match at 170 was a scorer’s delight, Garrett Ziperstein of Shelton and Dylan Benedetti’s bout at 132 was more for the wrestling aficionado.

“I’m more of a roll-around kind of wrestler on the mat,” said Ziperstein, who won a taunt 2-1 decision. “In control-type matches like this you have to be smart, keep your moves tight.”

A scoreless first period featured three restarts and two chances each for possible takedowns. Benedetti, a senior, was down for the second period. He got to the edge twice, but never could get points from the bottom.

Four minutes in, no points.

Ziperstein, also a senior, got the switch at 1:35 of the third only to see Benedetti escape 22 seconds later. With a one-point lead, Ziperstein wrestled with strategic caution the rest of the way He twice blocked Benedetti, the final time with a sprawl at the 8-second mark.

“A week ago, I was wrestling at 122,” he said. “There is a big difference in strength each class you move up. I wish I could get back to 113 (where he excelled as a junior). But I’m sure I’ll settle in at 126.

Match roundup

Law’s Cody Malin defeated Mason Stutheit by fall in 1:13 of their opening 152-pound match.

There was a double (no points) forfeit at 160.

Law’s Luke Iaffaldano pinned Casey Havee at 1:17 of their bout at 182.

At 195, Shelton’s Brady Havee took a 5-0 lead on Law’s Kion McEnerney. A sophomore, McEnerney answered back with a five-point move of his own for a 6-5 lead after one. It was 8-5 when McEnerney took his time to get the pin call with 32 seconds left in the second period.

Law led 27-0 after a forfeit win to Sam Bergami at 220 pounds.

The heavyweight bout matched up Matt Weiner of Shelton, the third-place finisher in Class LL as a freshman, and Law frosh Louis Sabo. Weiner got the takedown followed by the pin call 35 seconds in.

Law freshman Brayden McCourt met Graham Ziperstein at 106 pounds, with the Lawmen earning a win by fall at 1:39.

The next three weight classes resulted in a double forfeit and the Gaels’ Alex Reyes and Chris Cavagnuolo winning unopposed to make it 33-18 on the scoreboard.

Law co-captain Alex DeLorio pinned Adam Rossetti in 2:24 at 138.

At 145, Shelton’s Christian Olavarria won by 1:35 fall over freshman Matt Hagerty.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354