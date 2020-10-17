Greenwich senior A.J. Barber looks to gain yards after making a reception in the Cardinals’ 7-on-7 football game against Westhill on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Greenwich senior A.J. Barber looks to gain yards after making a reception in the Cardinals’ 7-on-7 football game against Westhill on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Photo: David Fierro /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Fierro /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close FCIAC’s 7-on-7 football helping Greenwich’s quarterbacks, receivers sharpen their skills 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

GREENWICH — Greenwich’s A.J. Barber and James Rinello are college-bound football players, so keeping their skills sharp when 11-on-11 tackle football is not allowed can be a challenge.

That’s where 7-on-7 football has been helpful.

The FCIAC adopted a 7-on-7 league as a replacement for 11-on-11 full contact football this fall, which was canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Saturday’s game against Westhill marked Greenwich’s second matchup. Though it’s certainly not the same as traditional football, the 7-on-7 game keeps quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs fit and competitive.

“I feel like the 7-on-7 season is really important for what we can potentially have in the spring,” said Barber, referring to the CIAC’s possible plan for having an 11-on-11 football season in the spring. “The mentality is that we are going to keep working hard and hopefully, we’ll be ready for the spring season, because that’s what we want.”

Barber, a wide receiver, who was one of 31 Greenwich seniors honored on its Senior Day on Saturday, will join the football team at Princeton University next season. He led the Cardinals in receiving the past two seasons and is eagerly anticipating competing at the collegiate level.

“I’m really excited to be going to Princeton, out of all the schools I was talking to I think they were the most welcoming,” Barber said. “They wanted me to be there, the coaching staff there is really good and I’m looking forward to the competition. Ivy League football is great.”

Barber, quarterback James Rinello and the Cardinals’ receivers showed impressive timing in the team’s 49-0 victory against Westhill on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.

Rinello has enjoyed playing in the Cards’ first two 7-on-7 matchups, as he prepares to compete at the collegiate level. The senior signal-caller is headed to Johns Hopkins University in 2021.

“This (7-on-7) gives us a lot of good opportunities to run routes and get our timing and chemistry down,” Rinello said. “It helps with reading defenses, which is important, because that can effect the way the receivers run their routes and the plays we run.”

The fundamentals involved with each aspect of his position is Rinello’s focus this fall.

“This year, I want to prepare mentally, physically and be ready,” Rinello said. “A lot of it is footwork and mechanical stuff and a lot of it also is mental. Reading defenses and making better decisions and knowing where to go with the ball always are things I’m working on. Our coaches have been doing such a good job of helping us with that, because they know we have our season to get ready for.”

After playing at Greenwich, Rinello knows he’ll be ready for college football.

“Johns Hopkins has an awesome program,” he said. “They’ve won their conference 10 of the last 11 years and they really have great foundation and a great culture. It’s a great culture that I think I’m going to fit into well.”

Senior wide receiver Mason Muir caught a touchdown pass on Saturday, as did senior William Montesi, junior Chason Barber (two touchdown catches), A.J. Barber, senior James Gussis and senior Hugo Mark.

Ansh Ahuj, a senior returned an interception for a touchdown for the Cardinals (1-1 in FCIAC 7-on-7 league), who also played senior Riley Kiernan at quarterback.

Montesi, who plans on playing either football or lacrosse in college, believes the 7-on-7 league has been important to the athletes’ mindset during challenging times.

“With all the stress with school and everything going on in the world right now, everyone likes going to practice, focus on football and being a part of this team,” Montesi said. “It’s definitely much different and not ideal, but it’s still an opportunity for us to grind really hard every week at practice and perform in front of our parents and coaches. The hitting, the actual football part isn’t there, but we still have to be a disciplined team and continue to perform at the level that Greenwich football always does.”

Sophomore Tyrone Hollar was the quarterback throughout the game for Westhill, which saw Tyreese Bazile and David Moodie make several receptions.

“It’s awesome that we were able to get something for them that they were able to compete in and work on things and get better,” Vikings coach Joe DeVellis said. “You use 7-on-7 as a way to get the young guys ready and as a way to play someone else. It was a good test for us.”

For Hollar, it was a chance for him to gain experience.

“He’s a young kid, it’s the first time he’s ever played a varsity game against anyone,” DeVellis said. “To put him up against one of the best defenses around, whether it’s 7-on-7, or full pads, is a challenge. But it’s awesome for him to see what he needs to do to get better and a different way for him to prepare.”

LINEMEN CHALLENGE

Prior to the 7-on-7 game, the linemen for Cardinals and Vikings competed in a linemen challenge.

“It was awesome to see our linemen get some action,” Greenwich coach Anthony Morello said. “We did six different events that were happening simultaneously — a tire toss, relay race with our giant tire, tire flips, handle carries, medicine ball throws and we finished with a tug of war. There were groups of five competing against each other and it was a really nice event for the linemen on both teams.”





