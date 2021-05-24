FCIAC will allow all fans to attend track and field championships

The FCIAC and Danbury administration have amended the spectator policy for this week’s conference outdoor track and field championships, and will allow all parents and fans to attend.

According to a statement from the FCIAC, spectators will be seated in the visiting bleachers only, as the home bleachers will be used for competing athletes and coaches.

Both the girls and boys meets are being held at Danbury High School, with the girls competing on Monday, May 24, at 4 p.m., and the boys on Tuesday, May 25, at 4 p.m.

The FCIAC had originally announced that no spectators would be allowed at the meet, but changed that plan on Friday to permit parents of senior athletes into the stadium. That change came after some parents had complained about not being able to attend the meets.

“A lot of our athletes are not vaccinated and it is a concern,” FCIAC commissioner Dave Schulz wrote in an email to Wilton resident David Cote, who had contacted Schulz last week. “There are leagues in the state which are not having championship meets due to concerns and we are fortunate to have the opportunity for the athletes to compete and for Danbury High School to allow us to do so.”

According to Schulz, track events and field events can be seen via separate streams from FairfieldLive.





david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports



