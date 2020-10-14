FCIAC sets dates for postseason soccer, volleyball and field hockey

The FCIAC will hold postseason tournaments for boys and girls soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12.
Teams will remain within their regional divisions for safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from the FCIAC, “the tournaments are starting immediately (after the regular season) due to advice from the medical community to complete play as soon as possible due to (the) expected increase in COVID cases.”
The higher seeds will host each round.
For regions with eight teams, all eight teams will play in the first round; for regions with six teams, the top two seeds will have first-round byes; and for regions with five teams, the top three seeds will have first-round byes.
Boys soccer
East, Central and West Regions
- First Round, Wed., Nov. 4
- Semifinals, Fri., Nov. 6
- Finals, Tue. Nov. 10
Girls Soccer
East and West Regions
- First Round, Sat., Nov. 7
- Semifinals, Tues., Nov. 10
- Finals, Thurs., Nov. 12
Central Region
- First Round, Thu., Nov. 5
- Semifinals, Sat., Nov. 7
- Finals, Tue., Nov. 10
Field Hockey
East Region
- Semifinals, Thu., Nov. 5
- Finals, Sat., Nov. 7
Central Region
- First Round, Thu., Nov. 5
- Semifinals, Sat., Nov. 7
- Finals, Tue., Nov. 10
West Region
- First Round, Sat., Nov. 7
- Semifinals, Tue., Nov. 10
- Finals, Thu., Nov. 12
Girls Volleyball
East, Central and West Regions
- First Round, Thu., Nov. 5
- Semifinals., Sat., Nov. 7
- Finals, Tue., Nov. 10