FCIAC sets boys and girls lacrosse playoff seeds via point system, vote

The Darien boys and New Canaan girls finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the state polls, and will carry the top seeds for next week’s FCIAC lacrosse tournaments.
The FCIAC uses a points system to determine playoff qualifiers in boys and girls lacrosse, and then a vote of coaches for setting the seeds.
The points system is similar to the CIAC’s formula for football, with teams receiving 100 points per league win, and an additional 10 bonus points for each league win posted by an opponent they’ve beaten. For example, Staples defeated New Canaan 12-9 on Saturday, so the Wreckers picked up 180 points – 100 for the win and 80 for the Rams’ 8-2 league record.
The total number of points is then divided by the number of games played, and the average determines the eight qualifiers.
The playoff coaches each rank the qualifiers to finalize the seeds.
FCIAC boys lacrosse tournament
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24
No. 8 Trumbull at No. 1 Darien
No. 7 Ludlowe at No. 2 Staples
No. 6 Wilton at No. 3 New Canaan
No. 5 Ridgefield at No. 4 Greenwich
Semifinals at Dunning Field, New Canaan
Wednesday, May 26, 5/7:30 p.m.
Final at Dunning Field, New Canaan
Friday, May 28, TBA
FCIAC girls lacrosse tournament
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24
No. 8 St. Joseph at No. 1 New Canaan
No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 Darien
No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Wilton
No. 5 Staples at No. 4 Ludlowe
Semifinals at Wilton
Wednesday, May 26, 5/7:30 p.m.
Final at Dunning Field, New Canaan
Friday, May 28, TBA