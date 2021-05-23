FCIAC sets boys and girls lacrosse playoff seeds via point system, vote

The Darien boys and New Canaan girls finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the state polls, and will carry the top seeds for next week’s FCIAC lacrosse tournaments.

The FCIAC uses a points system to determine playoff qualifiers in boys and girls lacrosse, and then a vote of coaches for setting the seeds.

The points system is similar to the CIAC’s formula for football, with teams receiving 100 points per league win, and an additional 10 bonus points for each league win posted by an opponent they’ve beaten. For example, Staples defeated New Canaan 12-9 on Saturday, so the Wreckers picked up 180 points – 100 for the win and 80 for the Rams’ 8-2 league record.

The total number of points is then divided by the number of games played, and the average determines the eight qualifiers.

The playoff coaches each rank the qualifiers to finalize the seeds.

FCIAC boys lacrosse tournament

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24

No. 8 Trumbull at No. 1 Darien

No. 7 Ludlowe at No. 2 Staples

No. 6 Wilton at No. 3 New Canaan

No. 5 Ridgefield at No. 4 Greenwich

Semifinals at Dunning Field, New Canaan

Wednesday, May 26, 5/7:30 p.m.

Final at Dunning Field, New Canaan

Friday, May 28, TBA

FCIAC girls lacrosse tournament

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24

No. 8 St. Joseph at No. 1 New Canaan

No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 Darien

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Wilton

No. 5 Staples at No. 4 Ludlowe

Semifinals at Wilton

Wednesday, May 26, 5/7:30 p.m.

Final at Dunning Field, New Canaan

Friday, May 28, TBA