FCIAC sets basketball schedules; 18-team playoffs planned

The schedule for FCIAC boys and girls basketball has been completed with the league featuring 18 teams, with each team facing 12 different opponents during the regular season.

FCIAC commissioner Dave Schulz sent the schedules to the league’s coaches on Sunday evening.

Games begin on Tues., Feb. 9, and the regular season will run five weeks, with three games scheduled for each team during the weeks of Feb. 15-20 and Feb. 22-27.

Opening day, Feb. 9, includes three games involving teams which will be unable to play due to a lack of practice dates during the preseason. Those games, which could be rescheduled by the teams, are Bassick-Darien, Bridgeport Central-Wilton and Harding-Danbury.

Also on the slate for opening day in boys basketball are Ludlowe at New Canaan, Trumbull at Ridgefield, Stamford at Warde, Norwalk at St. Joseph, Brien McMahon at Westhill and Staples at Greenwich.

Those same match-ups are scheduled for girls basketball, with the home and road teams reversed.

Seeding for the FCIAC playoffs will be determined by awarding two points for every win. This method is being used as teams may play an unequal number of games due to COVID-related cancellations, Schulz said.

A 10-2 team would thus rank higher than an 8-0 team despite having a lower winning percentage.

All 18 teams will qualify for the postseason tournament, with seeds 15 through 18 competing in a playdown round on Saturday, March 13. That date could also be available for make-up games which were postponed due to COVID.

The boys and girls tournaments will conclude with the finals on Fri., March 26, for the boys, and Sat., March 27, for the girls.

The regular season schedule could be changed, as Fairfield and Norwalk are still awaiting permission to play from their health departments. Stamford was given permission to play on Friday, and Bridgeport, which had earlier canceled its season, reversed course and gave its teams permission to play.

Harding and Bassick, two former FCIAC schools, have rejoined the league for this season.

The FCIAC and SWC are alternating game dates to account for a lack of officials.

