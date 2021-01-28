FCIAC schedules still in limbo while awaiting individual town plans for athletics

The schedule for the upcoming FCIAC winter season is on hold as the conference waits for several towns to make decisions on whether games will be allowed to be played.

With the three Bridgeport public schools, Bassick, Harding and Central, already opting out of winter sports, the FCIAC is down to 15 teams.

Health departments in the cities of Stamford, Norwalk and Danbury and the town of Fairfield have yet to grant permission for schools to compete in games, leaving students, coaches and the FCIAC in a state of limbo. Seven member schools are located in those communities — Stamford, Westhill, Norwalk, Brian McMahon, Danbury, Ludlowe and Warde.

The FCIAC is hoping to have divisions and schedules in place by Monday, but that is contingent on districts finalizing plans to return to play, according to FCIAC Commissioner Dave Schulz

Should one or more of the above municipalities not grant permission for games to be played, the FCIAC schedule would be greatly impacted.

Danbury’s winter teams, which have been practicing outside of the school since Jan. 19, will begin indoor practices on Monday when the district switches from distance learning to a hybrid model, athletic director Chip Salvestrini said. The school has been in distance learning since last March.

He added the Hatters will be allowed to begin games when the FCIAC season gets underway.

“The athletes played in the fall and we’ve been training since Jan. 19, but our kids have not been in the school, they’ve been distance learning since March,” Salvestrini said. “We were scheduled to go into school in October, but the numbers went up and then we’ve been out since.

“If we were to go out again into distance learning because of the COVID numbers, our season would be out on pause immediately. But going forward, if we make it through, we’re playing.”

In Stamford, the basketball and hockey teams are being allowed to practice in cohorts but not hold full team practices.

The indoor track teams in Stamford is planning to hold practices outdoors, but snow on the ground has put that plan on hold. Stamford indoor track teams normally practice in school hallways, but they are not being allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Norwalk’s schools in the same situation with teams being allowed to practice in cohorts as they wait for a decision from the city in regard to games.





