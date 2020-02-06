



Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 2 of 2 2020 FCIAC schedules include two Alliance games 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

The 2010 FCIAC football schedule opens the weekend of Sept. 11-12 with a coach returning to his former stomping grounds for the first time.

Trumbull will visit Staples to begin the year. Eagles coach Marce Petrocchio spent 25 years at Staples, winning three CIAC championships.

Each FCIAC team will play two out-of-conference games in Weeks 3 and 4 in the state’s scheduling alliance this season after playing just one in 2019. The highlights include a New Canaan visit to Class L runner-up Hand in Week 3, then host Maloney a week later. St. Joseph, which has won three CIAC titles in a row in three different classes, will welcome Windsor in Week 3 and visit Xavier in Week 4. Greenwich will host Shelton, then visit Fairfield Prep. Ridgefield welcomes in Xavier and goes to defending Class LL champion Newtown. Class LL runner-up Darien will host Simsbury and visit NFA.

Also, Wilton will visit Notre Dame-West Haven and host Wethersfield. Staples visits Cheshire and hosts Wilbur Cross, and Trumbull will travel to Glastonbury and host Shelton.

Every FCIAC team has Week 5 off. St. Joseph and Greenwich will meet in Week 6 at Cardinal Stadium. Two weeks later on Halloween weekend, Darien visits St. Joseph.

The traditional Thanksgiving rivalry games close the schedule, except for Wilton, which will close its schedule on Nov. 19 against Pomperaug. The Warriors used to play Trinity Catholic, which, in its co-op with Wright Tech, won’t play an FCIAC schedule this year.

Particular dates and times are to be announced.