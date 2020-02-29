FCIAC Quarterfinal roundup: Fairfield Warde’s defense steps up to beat Staples













































FAIRFIELD – The Fairfield Warde defense stepped up big in the second half to kick start their comeback.

Trailing by nine points at halftime the Mustangs switched up their defense from man-to-man to zone and allowed just 12 points in the second half to beat Staples 51-44 in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Saturday.

“Tremendous effort in the second half,” Warde coach Ryan Swalller said. “We showed what our defense we can be, I think we held them to 12 points from then on.

“Defense wins championships, we were able to overcome the first half with our second half defense.”

Fairfield Warde’s Brendan McMahon, who scored 30 points in each of the last two games, led the game with 23 points.

“He’s just confident,” Swaller said. “He’s a senior and he worked his butt off all year long.”

The Mustangs’ defense was able to lock down Staples’ Jake Thaw, who scored 13 of his team-high 15 points, in the first half.

“We switched up defense to start the third quarter and we put a big emphasis on going inside,” McMahon said.

This is the Mustangs first win in the FCIAC tournament in five years and though the team is happy, they know there is more to do.

“This season isn’t over yet,” McMahon said. “We still have two more games that we are looking forward to in the FCIACs and the championship is what is really on our mind.”

Fairfield Warde 51, Staples 44

W – 12 11 16 12 – 51

S – 9 23 3 9 – 44

Warde

Ben Steele 1 1 3, Brendan McMahon 4 13 23, Kyle Harrell 0 0 0, Joey Gulbin 2 0 5, Tom McTague 0 0 0, Jordyn Davis 4 1 9, Justyn Davis 2 2 7, Dennis Parker 0 0 0, Eli Feay 0 0 0, Jack McKenna 2 0 4. Totals: 15 17 51.

Staples

Jake Thaw 4 2 15, Ben Feuer 3 3 9, Lucas Basich 3 0 8, AJ Konstanty 2 1 5, Derek Sale 3 1 7, Sean Clarke 1 0 2. Totals: 16 7 44.

3 – pointers: W – McMahon 2, Gulbin, Justyn David. S – Thaw 2, Basich 2.