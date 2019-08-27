FCIAC Football 2019: WESTHILL preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

JaKai Young, DB/WR (Southern Connecticut); John Mendez, DB/WR; Marcellous Bell, LB; AJ Laccona, QB

[Outlook]

Joe DeVellis’ first year at the helm of the Westhill football team was challenging with the team struggling to a 1-9 record.

DeVellis was hired in the middle of the summer and the team was never able to get where it needed to be on the field during the season.

The lone win came against Capital Prep/Achievement. The closest the team came to picking up a FCIAC victory was 13-6 loss to Wilton.

Now, with a full offseason under his belt, DeVellis is hoping to bring Westhill back into relevancy.

That will not be easy in the FCIAC, especially with Darien, Greenwich and Trumbull on the schedule as well as much improved teams at Ludlowe, Danbury and Norwalk.

“We are looking to grow as a team that can compete at a high level,” DeVellis said. “We want teams to have to prepare and respect us as a competitive football team. (We) need to compete against every team on the schedule, not just ones we are ‘supposed’ to compete with.”

Juniors Matt O’Connor and Anthony Bivona are both seeing time at quarterback this summer. Both are mobile quarterbacks and may split time at the position this season.

Westhill has traditionally been most successful with a talented running back anchoring the offense.

This fall, senior Matt Recalde and junior Jamar Aime are both hoping to make an impact with Reclade being more of a downhill runner and Aime possessing breakaway speed.

DeVellis believes the Vikings have great depth at wide receiver, including CJ Hickson, Sam Edouard, Jack Engel, Omari Lewis, Kevin Sanchez and Ryder Kurtz who can play on the varsity level.

“That gives the offense versatility and depth, something we have lacked in the past,” DeVellis said. “Receivers and quarterbacks have put in a lot of time in the offseason on their own. (It’s a) promising, exciting group with game-breaking ability; a fun group which is starting to learn the intricacies of the sport.”

DeVellis believes it isn’t just the receivers and quarterbacks got better this offseason. Overall, he feels the Vikings may start surprising some teams this season.

“They have bought into the team motto, ‘Earn it,’” he said. “We have had most promising offseason in eight years with a committed group of 60 varsity players. (They) have raised the bar in the classroom and on the field. Those who have bought in have the ability to change how people look at Westhill.

“This is a fun group with potential to grow throughout the year. They have answered every challenge brought forth during this offseason. (We) may not be there yet, but (we) could be close.”

It’ll be an uphill climb to start: The Vikings open the season on the road in their lone Scheduling Alliance game vs. East Lyme, a team which wet 5-5 last season out of the ECC. Then they get a murderer’s row of Ludlowe, Darien, Danbury and Greenwich before midseason.

Sept. 13 — at East Lyme, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — LUDLOWE,** 1 p.m.

Sept. 28 — DARIEN,** 1 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Danbury,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Greenwich,** 3 p.m.

Oct. 26 — BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL,** 2 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Norwalk,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech,* 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 16 — TRUMBULL,** 1 p.m.

Nov. 28 — STAMFORD,* 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game