FCIAC Football 2019: Trinity Catholic / Wright Tech preview

[Vitals]

COACH — THOMAS BROSCHARDT (1st year)

CONFERENCE — FCIAC

PLAYOFF CLASS — S (co-op)

HOME — Gaglio Field, Trinity Catholic HS, Stamford

2018 RECORD — 1-9

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps

Top Players

Key Losses

Anthony Anderson WR/DB; Jason Svec WR; Christopher Amboise RB/LB

Outlook

To say the off season for Trinity Catholic was tumultuous, would be an understatement.

The team’s coach, Donny Panapada, stepped down last winter and Thomas Broschardt was named as his replacement. Declining enrollment numbers at the school left the football program’s future in jeopardy until Wright Tech stepped to partner with Trinity, forming a co-op.

Still, in the spring school officials sent mixed messages about the future not just of the football program, but the school itself.

The school has remained open, however, and the longstanding tradition of Trinity football remains alive with 45 players in uniform for the Crusaders.

“The Wright Tech and Trinity players have come together extremely well,” Broschardt said. “This is one team and I have never seen a group of guys who care about each other so much, so quickly. In football, more than any other sport, we are better together. In a family you depend on each other and these guys are doing that.”

Broschardt inherits some skill players in returning flex player Tahjee Morgan and RB/DB Michael Barrett as well as Isaiah Lopez, who saw time at RB as a freshman last season and will play linebacker as well, this fall.

Matthew Dougherty will be taking over at QB this fall after serving as the backup last fall. He will also see time on the defensive line.

When even the quarterback is going both ways, Trinity/Wright Tech really does look like a throwback team.

“This is iron man football with kids going on both sides of the ball,” Broschardt said. “It is about toughness. Conditioning will be huge for us. I think we can compete with these teams but late in games when we have 45 guys and they have 80, we will need to be the better conditioned team.”

The team has been running up-tempo practices with little lag time between each play or drill in hopes of getting the Class S school better prepared to face the FCIAC Class LL schools on its schedule.

Broschardt feels that approach is a better way for his team to be in top physical condition, as opposed to just running guys into the ground.

The Crusaders also return DB Evan Field, who should be a leader on the defensive side of the ball.

Field, Dougherty and Morgan were picked by the team as captains and Broschardt plans to lean on them heavily as an extension of the coaching staff on the field.

The team will start several sophomores who played on varsity as freshmen, giving them valuable experience against the best the FCIAC has to offer.

“The biggest thing for us is attention to detail,” Broschardt said. “We can’t have bad penalties. If we have over 10 penalties a game, we are not going to win those games. We have a lot of guys playing on both sides of the ball and we simply need to be tougher than other teams.”

It will not be easy for the Crusaders with state powers Darien and Greenwich on the schedule along with other Class LL teams hoping to contend in Norwalk, Danbury and Trumbull.

Trinity/Wright Tech will play an FCIAC West schedule, but are not eligible to compete the division title due to league bylaws on co-op programs.

Trinity can certainly contend for a city championship having beaten Westhill 22-7 last season and lost to Stamford in a close 17-9 game.

2019 SCHEDULE

Sept. 13 — at Norwalk*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — DANBURY*, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Trumbull*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Stamford*, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 — at Darien*, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 — LUDLOWE*, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 — GREENWICH*, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 — WESTHILL*, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Bridgeport Central*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — WILTON*, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

