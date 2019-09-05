FCIAC Football 2019: STAMFORD preview

[Vitals]

COACH — JAMAR GREENE (7th year, 22-39)

CONFERENCE — FCIAC East

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class LL (1,054 boys enrolled)

HOME — Boyle Stadium, Stamford

2018 RECORD — 3-7

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Staples, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @BlackKnightsFB

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Jaden Dawkins (transfer) DB/WR; Terry Forrester QB/DB; David Marciczkiewicz TE/DE

[Outlook]

A challenging few weeks off the field has made it difficult for the Stamford football team to focus on the game or for that matter even get through a full practice.

Just as practice was beginning in August, two teenagers, a former Stamford football player and the brother of a current player, were killed in a car accident.

The aftermath has left members of the team and coaching staff stunned.

“We are hanging in there but it has been rough emotionally,” Stamford coach Jamar Greene said. “We are working hard to get things back to normal. We had the funeral for NiShawn (Tolliver) (Tuesday) and a lot of kids didn’t make it to practice, understandably so.

“It has been rough but we are taking it one day at a time. The kids are rallying but they are also grieving. We have had a couple of instances where kids had to go home early because emotions took over. We are just trying to get through it and get some sense of normalcy back.”

Once back on the field, Stamford will be looking to improve upon last year’s 3-7 campaign.

The schedule in front of the Black Knights features games against New Canaan and St. Joseph but also a slate of contests which could lead the team back over .500 if things break right.

The Black Knights won the city championship last fall with wins over Trinity Catholic and Westhill and feel they can keep the trophy.

Senior Isaiah Johnson, who split time at quarterback last season, comes into the season as the starter.

As usual, the Black Knights have athletic receivers and running backs to work with Johnson.

Shifty junior Alain Paul will shoulder the load at running back with three offensive linemen back in front of him.

Defensive back Danny Sims and linebacker Bryson Powell will both see time at receiver but will be most valuable playing on the other side of the ball as the leaders on defense.

The team is without senior LB/DB Jaden Dawkins who transferred to Trinity Pawling just last week, leaving a hole on both sides of the ball for Stamford.

Dawkins was arguably the team’s best athlete and had been getting looks from college coaches after a strong junior season.

After opening against Staples, Stamford will face a Warde team which come back to beat them last season in the final minutes, 28-24.

The Black Knights play four of their first five games at home, including an out-of-conference matchup against Capital Prep/Achievement First.

Sept. 13 — STAPLES,** 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Warde,** 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — NEW CANAAN,** 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 — TRINITY CATHOLIC/WRIGHT TECH,* 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — CAPITAL PREP/ACHIEVEMENT, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at McMahon,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Ridgefield,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Wilton,** 2 p.m.

Nov. 22 — ST. JOSEPH,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Westhill,* 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game