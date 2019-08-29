FCIAC Football 2019: GREENWICH preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Mozi Bici, DE (postgraduate year at Suffield Academy); Gavin Muir, QB (Dartmouth); Lance Large, WR, (John’s Hopkins); Stephen Bennett, WR; Charlie Ducret, WR/DB, (Trinity College); Jack Feda, LB; Emilio Camou, DE, (Union College); Nick Veronis, DB; Ryan Raybuck, CB, (St. Anselm); Tysen Comizio, RB, (UPenn); Joe Kraninger, OL/DL; Tyler Dietrich, OL; Nolan Connerty, OL, (Dickinson College); Hunter Cusimano, CB, (Villanova); Jacob Belmont, OL, (Salve Regina); Christopher Wint, WR/DB, (Castleton University).

[Outlook]

Last season was truly one of perfection for Greenwich, which finished 13-0, outscored its opponents 579-54 and captured the CIAC Class LL title with a 34-0 win over rival New Canaan at Boyle Stadium.

This season, the Cardinals will have a new look, but their goals remain the same.

“The experience of winning the championship last year was great and we want to win it again,” said senior defensive lineman Eddy Iuteri, one of the squad’s five captains. “We know what we need to do to get there and what it’s like to play in that championship game.”

The new look Greenwich features starts with the coaching staff, as Anthony Morello begins his first season at the helm, replacing John Marinelli.

Following four successful seasons on the sideline, the last of which resulted in a state title, Marinelli accepted an assistant coaching position at the University of Arizona. In Morello, Greenwich has a coach that knows the program extremely well, having a been a part of the coaching staff since the 2011 season. He graduated from Greenwich and was a standout offensive lineman for the team.

“I’ve always had a dream of coaching in the FCIAC somewhere, now I’m coaching with my alma mater,” Morello said.

Most of the coaching staff is intact from last fall, which has aided the transition.

“It’s exciting to have everyone back together again and great to be out here with the same coaches I’ve had the pleasure of coaching with the past however many years,” Morello said.

Since Greenwich’s roster has included more than 100 players the past several seasons, numerous players from the squad graduate each year. Among the graduates from last season’s squad was quarterback Gavin Muir, who is playing at Dartmouth, after passing for 2,474 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2018 and setting virtually every passing record in program history during his two seasons as a starter.

Currently four quarterbacks are in the running for the starting quarterback role, with juniors James Rinello and Cage Lasley taking the most repetitions with the first team.

“They are out here to compete for the starting job. But at the same time, it’s great to see them picking each other up and motivating each other,” Morello said of the quarterback competition.

As is usually the case, the Cardinals are pretty well loaded at running back, despite the graduation of last year’s leading rusher Tysen Comizio (playing at UPenn). Seniors Jack Warren, Spencer Hartley and junior Hunter Clark, each of whom have a different running style, should help power the Cards’ ground game. Warren and Hartley are also captains.

“We have a lot of depth at running back,” Warren said. “Our running game can be really good and our offensive line has improved incredibly.”

Junior A.J. Barber, Greenwich’s biggest receiving threat, is coming off a sensational sophomore season, in which he showed that he can throw the ball as well.

His touchdown pass, after he caught a lateral from Gavin Muir in spectacular fashion against New Canaan in the state title game is still talked about. Junior tight end Will Montesi should also have a prominent role in the passing game.

Senior captains Callum Abernethy and Iuteri will be relied upon to anchor the offensive and defensive lines, respectively.

“We have a really young group and a lot of guys are fighting for positions,” Abernethy said. “A lot of spots are up for grabs, so after our scrimmages, we’ll see who will play at certain positions.”

Evan Weigold, a senior linebacker and Iuteri are key returners to a defense that made a habit of holding the opposition out of the end zone in 2018. Greenwich finished the 2018 season ranked No. 1 in the state.

Sept. 14 — DANBURY,** 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Trumbull,** 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — NORWALK,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 — at Bridgeport Central,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — WESTHILL,** 3 p.m.

Oct. 26 — DARIEN,** 4 p.m.

Nov. 2 — at Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech,* 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Ludlowe,** 6 p.m.

Nov. 16 — RIDGEFIELD,* 4 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Staples,* 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game