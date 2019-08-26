FCIAC Football 2019: BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL Preview

[Vitals]

COACH — DERRICK LEWIS (2nd year, 0-10)

CONFERENCE — FCIAC East

PLAYOFF CLASS — LL (743 boys enrollment)

HOME — Kennedy Stadium, Bridgeport

2018 RECORD — 0-10

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @CHSFBPRIDE

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Demitries Quintana, OL/DL; Ricky Reid, DL; Samuel Montanez, TE/DB

[Outlook]

Derrick Lewis remains determined to build Bridgeport Central back into a winner.

However, after one season, that challenge is looking increasingly difficult.

The Hilltoppers were noncompetitive in 2018, losing all 10 games by an average of 35 points. They were shut out in half those contests and managed only 40 points all season.

While the Hilltoppers are just 8-54 since Dave Cadelina stepped down in 2012, there remains some optimism.

First, nine starters return on both sides of the ball, including senior Jaquis Flemming, who will shift from quarterback to running back, and wide receiver Jean Desir.

“Desir has made great strides in the slot WR spot,” Lewis said in an email. “He is (our best breakaway) player and can strike running and catching the ball.”

Senior Rafael Garcia is expected to take over at quarterback after missing time last year with a concussion. Lewis said Garcia has “grown exponentially” over the offseason, which figures to be good news for a team in need of a jolt on offense.

Replacing Demitries Quintana, an All-FCIAC Second Team offensive lineman, won’t be easy, but the Hilltoppers like what they have in 275-pound Marcus Alexander and 268-pound Shaquille White.

Not to mention, they should receive some sound coaching from Lewis, who was an all-state lineman at West Haven and an All-American at Southern Connecticut State.

“Central is looking to get back to the black and blue style of play, which showed great flashes during camp and the spring game,” Lewis said. “Great size and athleticism on the OL and DL and returning good experience.”

The Hilltoppers will need to grow up quick, as the schedule is rather unforgiving.

Five of their opponents finished .500 or better last year, including Class LL champion Greenwich (Oct. 3) and perennial power Darien (Nov. 9). They’ll also host rivalry games against Bassick on Halloween and Harding on Thanksgiving.

Sept. 13 — at Trumbull, 7 p.m.*

Sept. 20 — vs NORWALK, 7 p.m.*

Sept. 27 — vs DANBURY, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 3 — vs GREENWICH, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 12 — at Fairfield Ludlowe, 10 a.m.*

Oct. 26 — at Westhill, 2 p.m.*

Oct. 31 — vs BASSICK, 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Darien, 1:30 p.m.**

Nov. 15 — vs TRINITY/WRIGHT TECH, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — vs HARDING,10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game