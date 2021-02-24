FCIAC basketball playoffs tip off March 13

The FCIAC boys and girls basketball postseason tournaments will tip off with four games on Saturday, March 13, and will wrap up with the finals on March 26 and 27.

All 18 teams will play in the tournaments and games in each round will be hosted by the higher seeds. Parent attendance will be determined at a later date.

Seeding will be determined by awarding two points for every win. FCIAC commissioner Dave Schulz has said this method is being used as teams may play an unequal number of games due to COVID-related cancellations.

The March 13 start date will feature boys and girls games for the 18 vs. 15 and 17 vs. 16 seeds. The date will also be used for possible makeup games for the top 14 seeds.

FCIAC Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments

All games played at higher seeds

Sat., Mar 13: Boys and girls: No. 18 at No. 15, and No. 17 at No. 16

Tues., March 16: Boys round of 16

Wed., March 17: Girls round of 16

Fri., March 19: Boys quarterfinals

Sat., March 20: Girls quarterfinals

Tues., March 23: Boys semifinals

Wed., March 24: Girls semifinals

Fri., March 26: Boys final

Sat., March 27: Girls final

