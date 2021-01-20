FCIAC basketball divisions approved, tournament set, adds two teams for season

The FCIAC Board of Directors has approved a plan for the boys and girls basketball seasons which will feature a 12-game regular season followed by divisional tournaments and a conference championship game, according to league commissioner Dave Schulz.

The plan splits the league’s 16 teams into two divisions, and also adds Bassick and Harding, two former FCIAC member schools, to the conference for this season.

As per the CIAC’s COVID-19 guidance, players will be required to wear masks during games, and social distancing will be maintained on the sidelines.

No spectators, including parents, will be allowed at games. Locker rooms will not be used and visiting players will arrive wearing their uniforms.

The West Division includes eight teams: Greenwich, New Canaan, Darien, Westhill, Stamford, Danbury, Ridgefield and Wilton.

The East Division includes 10 teams: Staples, Trumbull, Warde, Ludlowe, Norwalk, Brien McMahon, St. Joseph, Bridgeport Central, Harding and Bassick.

Divisions could be altered if some schools are unable to play this season.

Schulz has said that schedules won’t be finalized until the first week of February as the league is waiting for a decision on whether or not some schools will be allowed to play by their districts.

The Stamford and Norwalk districts have not disclosed their final plans for the season.

All teams will qualify for the postseason and the winners of the two divisional playoffs will then meet for the overall conference championship. All tournament games will be hosted by the higher seeds.

Also noted in the plan is that the FCIAC is alternating game dates with the SWC to account for a lack of officials.

There will be sub-varsity games, with those contests being held on Saturdays. Sub-varsity games may also be held on Wednesday afternoons at schools which can host them.

