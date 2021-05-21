FCIAC amends spectator policy for track and field championships

By J.D. Freda

The Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference track and field championship will allow parents of senior athletes to attend next week’s event, reversing an earlier decision to ban all spectators.

A number of Wilton parents on Thursday complained to FCIAC Commissioner Dave Schulz about not being allowed to watch their children compete in the meet, which is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Danbury High School.

In an email to Hearst Connecticut Media on Friday, Schulz said the FCIAC and the Danbury schools administration decided to allow parents of senior members of the girls and boys teams to attend the competition.

Schulz said a list of the senior athletes will be at the gate where parents of these students will need to show ID and pay a $10 admission fee.

“It is recommended that masks be worn by parent spectators,” Schulz said.

The new plan came after parents raised concerned about not being able to attend.

“Our son Davis is a senior at Wilton High School. He will be running in his last FCIAC championship, and then his final CIAC states,” Wilton resident David Cote wrote in his email Thursday to Schulz.

Cote’s hope, he explained, was to watch the final moments of his son’s high school career with a “sense of normalcy for once in 15 months.” Cote said the Connecticut Classic high school track meet, also held at Danbury High School several weeks ago, allowed spectators.

Schulz responded promptly, stating he understood the concerns, but pointed out the initial decision was based on student safety and how many of the athletes are not vaccinated.

Schulz said the bleachers were also going to be used by athletes when they are not competing in events. Schulz said Friday it will be up to Danbury officials how they handle where the athletes and parents sit.

“A lot of our athletes are not vaccinated and it is a concern,” Schulz said in his Thursday email to Cote. “There are leagues in the state which are not having championship meets due to concerns and we are fortunate to have the opportunity for the athletes to compete and for Danbury High School to allow us to do so.”

He reminded parents that the championship meets will be streamed live with two separate channels, one for track events and one for field competitions.