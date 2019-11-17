Farmington’s Conrad throws 7 TDs in win over RHAM

Have a night Jacob Conrad.

The senior quarterback threw for seven touchdowns in Farmington’s 47-0 win over RHAM on Friday night.

The historic night place Conrad in a tie for third all-time in state history for touchdown passes in the game.

Conrad was efficient too, he went 15-for-16 for 319 yards.

He threw four touchdowns in the first quarter, two more in the second and the seventh in the third quarter.

Mike Gregory caught three of the touchdowns, including an 84-yard touchdown.

Conrad has thrown for 23 touchdowns this season.

Farmington is 5-4 on the season and will play Plainville on Thanksgiving in its season finale.