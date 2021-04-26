Farewell, Alumni Hall: Watch as Fairfield’s old arena is demolished

After dutifully serving Fairfield University and Fairfield Prep fans for 61 years, Alumni Hall is scheduled to come down. Fairfield has set up a live stream for the occasion Monday.

Alumni Hall opened on Dec. 5, 1959. The 2,479-capacity venue has served home to Fairfield Stags and Fairfield Prep basketball teams.

The University moved its basketball games to Harbor Yard in 2002, but have played sporadic games there since.

It’s also been host to Fairfield University’s Baccalaureate Mass and commencement ceremonies. Then vice-president George H. W. Bush made a campaign stop there in 1988.

Other notable visitors have included concerts by The Beach Boys (1967), The Byrds (1973, sans David Crosby). Ludacris and John Legend performed there in 2008.

In its place will be built a new Arena and Convocation Center.