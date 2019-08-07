Family fundraising for Hall/Southington coach, diagnosed with rare form of cancer

Brian Cannon, My Hall-Southington High School Hockey Head Coach and amazing person needs our support. Please consider helping out in any way possible. Thank you! https://t.co/AXRO90vaHX — Mike DiPietro (@mikedipietro_) August 7, 2019

A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the family of Hall/Southington hockey coach Brian Cannon, who according to the post has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that will force the amputation of his leg.

The fundraiser page says Cannon has been in pain for two years and was set to undergo a hip replacement on July 26. Doctors found a tumor, and Cannon was diagnosed with synovial chondrosarcoma, a tumor in the joint cavity.

“Brian will have to have his entire right leg amputated as well as part of his pelvis and hip joint removed,” reads the page, posted by Gail Cannon, saying Brian is her brother-in-law.

“At this stage, this is the only alternative to a death sentence.”

The site says funds raised will go toward making the Cannon home handicap accessible and providing first-floor living accommodations. The fundraising goal is $50,000, and more than $10,000 had been pledged by midday Wednesday.

Cannon had been associate coach of the program before taking over as head coach in 2011. The co-op played for the 2017 Division III championship.