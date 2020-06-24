‘Family comes first’ for Sollazzo, stepping down at Naugatuck

Dave Sollazzo has been a football coach for a long time, and this year he just plans to be a dad.

Sollazzo has resigned after three years as Naugatuck’s head coach, leaving with a record of 23-9 and two playoff appearances. He plans to watch his son play football this fall: Chris Sollazzo will be a junior at Farmington.

“They were very understanding. They know family comes first. I’ve got to make sure I make time for him,” Sollazzo said Tuesday night.

“It was tough. That’s why it was such a late decision. I struggled to make the decision, but it’s something I had to do.”

Seven of Naugatuck’s games this fall directly conflict with Farmington’s.

Former Republican-American reporter Kyle Brennan first reported the news Tuesday morning.

Sollazzo led Naugatuck to back-to-back CIAC playoff appearances and 9-2 records in 2017 and 2018, both times starting 9-0. Last year’s team started 5-0 and seemed set to make it three in a row, but injuries decimated the Greyhounds and doomed them to a .500 finish.

“Naugatuck’s a great place. I had three great years there, a great town, great players, dedicated players, really good kids and parents. I enjoyed every second of it,” Sollazzo said.

“It was 96 tears I cried and they cried.”

Sollazzo has been coaching football for 41 years, he said, 10 in high school and 31 in college. Though this is a farewell to a school he said “has a special place in my heart,” he said he’s certain he’ll have the coaching bug again.

“Oh God yes. I’m not done yet. You’re not going to get rid of me yet,” Sollazzo said. “We’ll see what happens, but I’ll have the bug.”

