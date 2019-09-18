Junior Zoe Koskinas (Fairfield) scored five goals to lead Greens Farms Academy to an 11-0 win over Millbrook Saturday. Junior Zoe Koskinas (Fairfield) scored five goals to lead Greens Farms Academy to an 11-0 win over Millbrook Saturday. Photo: Contributed / Greens Farms Academy Photo: Contributed / Greens Farms Academy Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield’s Koskinas (5 goals) leads Greens Farm Academy in opener 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The fall sports season at Greens Farms Academy officially opened this week and it was the varsity field hockey team that kicked off the campaign in a big way.

Junior Zoe Koskinas of Fairfield scored five goals while Keely O’Shea (Darien) had two goals and three assists to lead the Dragons to an 11-0 season-opening win over Millbrook at home on Saturday.

Koskinas’ five goals in the game is believed to be a school record, according to head coach Liz Schuellein.

Autumn Bartush (Norwalk) added two goals and an assist while single tallies came off the sticks of Laila Pina (Weston) and Laci Raveis (Fairfield)

Goalie Nikki Farber (Weston) only had to make one save.

CROSS COUNTRY

GFA girls varsity runners Haley Nilsson (Fairfield) and Caroline McCall (Westport) both posted top 16 finishes during Saturday’s 31st running of the Wilton Invitational cross country meet at Allen’s Meadow in Wilton.

Nilsson placed 12th in 16 minutes, 3 seconds, while McCall was 16th in 16:07.

Larson Palmgren (Darien) led the GFA boys, finishing 94th in 18:48.

In the boys freshman race, GFA’s Sam MacDonald (Stamford) placed second overall in 8:12.

Georgia Palmgren (Darien) placed eighth in the girls JV race in 17:51.

BOYS SOCCER

Mitch Colonna of Norwalk and Liam Murphy of Westport both scored a goal, but the Dragons fell 3-2 at Cheshire Academy on Saturday in its season-opener.

The Dragons fell behind 3-0 at halftime.

Will Whelan of Fairifeld had a pair of assists for the Dragons, who were outshot 18-11. Max Yates of Fairfield made eight saves for GFA while Ryan Buzzee (Norwalk) had seven saves.

On Saturday, the Dragons dominated the action in the second half, but fell 1-0 to St. Andrew’s, one of the top prep powerhouses in New England.

Yates made seven saves for GFA while Charlie Benson (Darien), Ethan Lior (Fairfield), Liam Murphy and Charles Kolin (Greenwich) all had solid chances to score over the course of the second half.

Benson’s attempt at a game-tying shot deflected off the cross-bar late in the second half.

GIRLS SOCCER

GFA had plenty of chances, but in the end simply couldn’t convert while suffering a 2-1 loss to Christian Heritage on Tuesday in Westport.

Trailing 1-0 in the first half, Elyse Kimball of Westport put a shot on goal that deflected off a Heritage defensive player and into the net to tie the game at 1-1.

Christian Heritage would score early in the second half. GFA hit the cross bar twice and a post once over the course of the game. The Dragons also had nine corner kicks in the game. Sophomore goalie Lane Murphy of Darien made four saves.

The Dragons peppered Ethel Walker with 16 shots on Saturday, but were unable to score during Saturday’s road game.

Murphy made two saves for the Dragons, who slipped to 0-2.