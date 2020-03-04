Fairfield wins State Open girls’ skiing team title; Pomperaug/Newtown captures boys’ championship

Fairfield and Pomperaug/Newtown each enjoyed memorable moments on the slopes at Mount Southington on Monday.

Pomperaug/Newtown won the boys team title and Fairfield finished first in the girls team standings at the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League State Open Championships. Fairfield won the girls team championship with a team time of 281.42 seconds. Ridgefield was second in the girls team standings (283.12), followed by Daniel Hand (300.24), Pomperaug (301.23) and Darien (302.88). Greenwich (303.65), Staples (305.42) and Wilton rounded out the top eight teams in the 14-team State Open.

Erin McHugh paced Fairfield, placing second overall in the girls race with a time of 44.94 seconds over two runs. She finished her first run in 23.01 and her second in a time of 21.93. Emma Nelson of Weston was the race’s champion, registering a time of 44.92 seconds.

Sophia Bastek of Greenwich finished third (45.18). Heather Clarke posted a time of 46.57 for girls champion Fairfield and Isabel Redup (ninth overall) led runner-up Ridgefield (46.19). Grace Mahmood (unattached to a team) finished fourth in the (45.31), followed by Lauren Jacobs of Pomperaug/Newtown (45.51) and Emilie Waters of Hand (45.57).

On the boys’ side Pomperaug/Newtown captured the State Open team title with a team time of 273.63 seconds. Fairfield Prep was the runner-up (280.62), followed by Wilton (284.29), Weston (285.12) and Darien (286.54). Staples was sixth (288.08), Brunswick finished seventh (292) and Greenwich placed eighth (292.39) in the 15-team boys State Open competition.

Chase Gulick of Darien won the boys’ race, registering a time of 43.27 (22.4, 20.87). Declan McNamara from Ridgefield placed second (22.76, 20.58, 43.34) and Pomperaug/Newtown’s Nicholas Jacobs was third (22.33, 21.18, 43.51). Alec Zackin had Pomperaug/Newtown’s next best time, placing fifth overall (43.96).

Kyle Vaccarella paced Fairfield Prep (45.12), Ryan van Heyst (45.07) led Wilton and Chris Amato (44.51) sparked Weston. Mick Wehrle (44.49) finished seventh overall for Hand (44.49), while Andrew Jacobs from champion Pomperaug/Newtown was eighth (44.75).