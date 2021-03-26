Fairfield Prep withdraws from SCC/SWC tournament, will be named co-champions with ND-West Haven

No.1 Fairfield Prep has withdrawn from the SCC/SWC championship game due to COVID-19 protocols, athletic director Tom Curran confirmed Thursday night.

The Jesuits were scheduled to play No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven in the SCC/SWC Division I championship game on Friday night at Bennett Rink.

Fairfield Prep was exposed to Notre Dame-Fairfield hockey players who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by Fairfield Prep. Fairfield Prep defeated Notre Dame-Fairfield, 5-2, in the semifinals on Tuesday.

“We were informed this evening by Notre Dame of Fairfield that after our game on Tuesday, three hockey players from their team tested positive for COVID-19 today (Thursday),” the statement read. “Due to the level of exposure that occurred between our teams on the ice, we are unable to compete in the SCC Championship game tomorrow night. This decision was made in consultation with the SCC and Fairfield Health Department.

“We are incredibly sad for our student-athletes and we are grateful for the heroic regular season they have played. The boys and our coaching staff did an amazing job under very difficult circumstances and did everything we asked of them and more. We offer our sincere thanks to our boys and hockey families.”

The two teams will be named co-champions of the SCC/SWC Division I. Fairfield Prep is the defending SCC/SWC champion.

The two met twice this season, with Fairfield Prep winning 4-2 in the first game and the two teams tying 2-2 in the second game.

This was the second Fairfield Prep team forced to withdraw from the postseason. The school’s boys basketball team couldn’t play in the SCC boys basketball tournament due to a late-season quarantine.