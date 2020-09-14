Fairfield Prep legendary coach, teacher Bruce Jaffe dies

Bruce Jaffe, who spent nearly a half century as a legendary coach and teacher at Fairfield Prep, died on Sunday at the age of 76 Fairfield Prep announced on Twitter Monday.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the news that longtime Fairfield Prep educator and Coach Bruce Jaffe entered into eternal life on Sept. 13. Bruce was a Prep Giant and a true man for others!” Fairfield Prep stated on its Twitter page.

Jaffe, who resided in Fairfield, began his teaching career at Fairfield Prep in 1966. His started his career as a social studies teacher and during his more than five-decade tenure at the all-boys Jesuit Catholic college preparatory school, he also served as a highly successful boys swimming and soccer coach.

While guiding the Jesuits’ swimming program, the team captured three CIAC State Open Championships (1998, 2007, 2012), two Class L titles (1980, 2007) and one Class LL championship (2012).

Fairfield Prep was also a dominant force on the SCC swimming scene under Jaffe’s watch, winning the conference championship on 10 occasions (1996, 1998, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012).

While coaching Prep’s soccer squad, the Jesuits won the SCC Tournament in 2005 and claimed five divisional championships. Jaffe concluded his 46-year career as Fairfield Prep’s swim coach in 2012 style. The Jesuits swam to the State Open championship at Yale University that memorable March 17th day in 2012. The victory put the finishing touch on a 2012 season that also saw Jaffe guide Prep to the Class LL and SCC titles.

“This young team gave this old man an incredible going away present,” Jaffe said after his squad won the State Open in 2012. I’ll always remember them.”

In June of 2012, almost 200 friends of the Fairfield Prep swimming and diving community gathered for a celebration to honor Jaffe’s retirement from coaching after 46 years. The Jesuits a perfect 12-0 during the 2011-2012 season, winning the and he was named Coach of the Year. Jaffe also dedicated his time helping organize the State Open Swimming Championships and numerous Class Championships each year each year.