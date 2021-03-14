Fairfield Prep, Hillhouse withdraw from SCC basketball tournament

The Fairfield Prep and Hillhouse boys basketball teams have both withdrawn from the SCC Division I tournament due to both programs being in COVID quarantine.

Fairfield Prep athletic director confirmed Prep’s decision while SCC commissioner Al Carbone confirmed Hillhouse having to withdraw. This dates back to Wednesday’s game when Fairfield Prep played against Hillhouse at the Floyd Little Athletic Center, and both programs have to quarantine for 14 days. The SCC Division I tournament was supposed to begin Thursday and continue Saturday.

“It’s disappointing for the coaches and the kids, who did a great job all season long during a difficult time. But this is the reality of the situation,” Curran said.

Both teams had regular-season games left. Hillhouse was supposed to play Wilbur Cross on Monday night at the Floyd Little Athletic Center. The two Elm City rivals were supposed to play twice in this abbreviated 12-game regular season. The first game was postponed and eventually canceled when Hillhouse had its first COVID quarantine of the season.

Fairfield Prep was supposed to play at Notre Dame-West Haven on Monday and at West Haven on Tuesday.

“As bad as this is for both Prep and now Hillhouse, imagine if there was a game on Monday or Tuesday and it affected more teams?” Carbone said. “We have had nearly 30 of our teams across all sports that have been in quarantine (during the winter season).”

The SCC Division I tournament now begins on Saturday with the quarterfinals since the field is down to eight teams. The 10-team SCC Division II tournament begins on Thursday.

Fairfield Prep finishes its season at 9-1, its only loss in the season opener to Wilbur Cross in overtime. Hillhouse finishes at 2-5.