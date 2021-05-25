Fairfield Prep claims 10th SCC golf championship

3 1 of 3 Joe Morelli / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Joe Morelli / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ORANGE — Fairfield Prep may have lost a close regular-season golf match to Hand at Madison Country Club, but the Jesuits left the course with some confidence that it could be a different outcome in the SCC championship meet.

Conditions at Race Brook CC Tuesday were daunting: plenty of wind and fast greens. But Prep was up to the task to claim its 10th league championship.

Mike Rothberg led the way with a 78 to help Fairfield Prep edge Hand by a single stroke, 323-324, in the 18-hole championship meet.

“We knew we weren’t very far out of it. This means a lot to be able to pull it off when it mattered most,” Rothberg said.

Said Fairfield Prep coach Bob Bernier: “I told somebody last week that we needed to play well and need (Hand) to not have their best day, because they are better than we are on most days.”

Bernier called Rothberg, a junior, “our most consistent kid all year long.”

Hand stood at 14-0 coming into Tuesday. The Tigers won the last SCC championship held in 2019 by 19 strokes. Last season’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s definitely tough to lose by a shot, but give credit to Fairfield Prep,” Hand coach Jim Holleran said. “They played very steady golf. They put up five good scores and deserved to win. The winds were gusty, the greens were fast and the pins were on a lot of knobs. Get above the hole or in a bad position and that makes putting tough.”

Hand senior Matt Doyle was the medalist, firing a 1-under-par 70. He started the round with a double-bogey, followed by a bogey, then went 4 under par on his final 16 holes.

But Doyle couldn’t help thinking about some holes where he could have saved a few strokes and helped Hand defend its crown.

“I missed two putts inside of 3 feet, I missed an 8 footer on the last hole for birdie,” Doyle recalled. “I look back at it, any single shot had gone differently and we would have won.”

The Tigers’ next-best finisher was Reece Scott, who posted an 82, followed by Conner Quinn and Matt Gagliardi, both with 86.

Charlie Duffy was next for Prep with an 80, followed by Will Huntington (81) and Jack Gifford (84).

“We have a bunch of great underclassmen. It means a lot to have a young group and achieve a lot of success,” Rothberg said.

Only five of the 45 golfers broke 80. Jake Ivan-Pal from Notre Dame-West Haven was the runner-up, posting a 74. His round helped the Green Knights place third with a 326 team total.

Brett Chodos from Amity shot a 79.

Ivan-Pal, a Milford resident, played in Monday’s opening round of the Russell C. Palmer Cup, a 54-hole stroke play event featuring the state’s best amateur golfers. Ivan-Pal made the cut for Tuesday’s final 36 holes, but withdrew to play in the SCC meet.

Shelton senior Kyle St. Pierre, the team’s top player, also made the cut at the Palmer Cup. He elected to remain in the tournament.

“When we found out the date here, I went to Kyle immediately,” Shelton coach Jeff Napoli said. “He said than that he would go Monday and if he made the cut, he was going to have to think about it. … I talked to him last night and he told me he decided to play in the Palmer Cup as opposed to here. In the back of my (mind), I understand it. Golf is one of those sports, unlike baseball, unlike football, where outside tournaments have a large role and can be a big factor in a high school kid’s life and he chose to play there instead of here. It definitely was a tough decision for him.”

Fairfield Prep now has a couple of weeks to prepare for the Division I state championship meet June 7 at Tallwood CC in Hebron. Hand has a chance to defend its Division II title the same day at Timberlin GC.

“We are looking forward to seeing how we match up. It’s going to be a great field,” Bernier said.





SCC championship meet

(at Race Brook CC)

Team results: 1. Fairfield Prep 323; 2. Hand 324; 3. Notre Dame-West Haven 326; 4. Cheshire 345; 5. Xavier 346; 6. Amity 361; 7. Guilford 364; 8. Shelton 372; 9. Branford 377.

Individual results: Matt Doyle (Hand), 70; Jake Ivan-Pal (Notre Dame-West Haven), 74; Mike Rothberg (Fairfield Prep), 78; Brett Chodos (Amity), 79; Charlie Duffy (Fairfield Prep), 80; Will Huntington (Fairfield Prep), 81; Jon Bushka (Notre Dame), 82; Nick Fortunato (Cheshire), 82; Reece Scott (Hand), 82; John Carrozzella (Xavier), 83; A.J. DePaolo (Cheshire), 83; Pete Alfano (Notre Dame), 84; Jack Gifford (Fairfield Prep), 84; Tyler Pearson (Shelton), 86; Finn Russell (Xavier), 86; Conner Quinn (Hand), 86; Matt Gagliardi (Hand), 86; Nick Richetelli (Notre Dame), 86; Cam St. Pierre (Shelton), 87; Billy Linder (Branford), 87; Peter Keanna (Guilford), 87; Miguel Pearce (Guilford), 87; Gavin Coletti (Xavier), 88; Chris Drisdelle (Xavier), 89; Riley Brabant (Cheshire), 89.