Fairfield Prep cancels final two basketball games of regular season

Fairfield Prep has canceled its final two basketball games of the season, Monday at Notre Dame-West Haven and Tuesday at West Haven.

“(Prep) told me they have a COVID situation and couldn’t play on Monday,” Notre Dame coach and athletic director Jason Shea said.

SCC commissioner Al Carbone confirmed the two cancellations. Fairfield Prep athletic director Tom Curran had no comment in an email request seeking comment.

Fairfield Prep is one of the state’s hottest teams, having won nine straight, the last on the road against Hillhouse on Wednesday.

This development could put the Jesuits’ place in the SCC Division I tournament in doubt. The tournament begins on Thursday, but the Jesuits won’t have to play again until Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

“I was told they would be back on Saturday,” Carbone said.

If that ends up being the case, it virtually locks up the top seed for Prep in the tournament. The question is: where would they play home games in the tournament? Prep played its final game Tuesday at Alumni Hall, which is closing so a new arena could be built.

Carbone confirmed that Prep would be using Fairfield Warde for its home site on Saturday.

