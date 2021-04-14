Fairfield Ludlowe softball rolls past Greenwich

FAIRFIELD — As the softball season progresses and teams are being put to the test, Fairfield Ludlowe has stood out in the FCIAC.

Ludlowe won its third game Wednesday, rolling Greenwich for a five inning 14-0 mercy-rule victory.

The undefeated Falcons have outscored opponents 44-4 over three games, as returners as well as rookies have done nothing but impress.

Juniors Allie Clark and Caitlyn Romero, All-FCIAC selections last season, are a combined 17-for-22 (.773 batting average) with five home runs.

Sophomore Chelsea Villar has had a strong start to her career with a .700 batting average (7-10) with four doubles.

Maddy Reyes, Ellie Gallagi, and Katie Tournas have each contributed to Ludlowe’s eight homers in three games.

“I like the way that we have been coming out strong in the first couple of innings,” Ludlowe coach Lou Bunosso said. “We’re hitting the ball. We faced two really strong pitchers against Stamford and New Canaan and we still scored a bunch early to get ahead.”

Ludlowe has been dominant on the mound as well with junior Julia Magliocco and sophomore Delaney Sullivan earning their first wins of their careers.

Magliocco earned her second win of the season with the shutout of Greenwich. She has not allowed a run in 10 innings and has struck out 11.

“We are down four pitchers,” Bunosso said. “Three on quarantine and one on injury so it has been a total team effort, next player up type of philosophy. It has been tough but Julia (Magliocco) has done a great job two days in a row for us.”

Fairfield Ludlowe 14, Greenwich 0

Greenwich 0 0 0 0 0— 0 2 5

Ludlowe 4 1 8 1— 14 16 0

Batteries: G—Kayla Darling (L, 0-1) and Olivia McClammy. FL—Julia Magliocco (W, 2-0) and Caitlyn Romero HR: FL- Ellie Gallagi.