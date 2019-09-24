Fairfield Ludlowe holds off Trumbull Connecticut Post Sports | September 23, 2019 Fairfield Ludlowe’s McKalynn Jacobsen, left, goes after the ball in front of Trumbull’s Ella Consla in the first half of their FCIAC field hockey game on Monday in Trumbull. Ludlowe won 2-1. Fairfield Ludlowe’s McKalynn Jacobsen, left, goes after the ball in front of Trumbull’s Ella Consla in the first half of their FCIAC field hockey game on Monday in Trumbull. Ludlowe won 2-1. Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 26 Caption Close Image 1 of 26 Fairfield Ludlowe’s McKalynn Jacobsen, left, goes after the ball in front of Trumbull’s Ella Consla in the first half of their FCIAC field hockey game on Monday in Trumbull. Ludlowe won 2-1. Fairfield Ludlowe’s McKalynn Jacobsen, left, goes after the ball in front of Trumbull’s Ella Consla in the first half of their FCIAC field hockey game on Monday in Trumbull. Ludlowe won 2-1. Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Fairfield Ludlowe holds off Trumbull 1 / 26 Back to Gallery