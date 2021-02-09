Fairchester League teams begin winter season this week

Hamden Hall will open up its boys and girls basketball seasons on Thursday against St. Luke’s. The boys will play at home, the girls in New Canaan.

Hamden Hall athletic director Dave Doyle said the Hornets are sticking with the original plan of no more than five games for each sport, all to be held on weekend days. Doyle also said no decision has been made whether ice hockey games will be held this season.

Hamden Hall and Hopkins will hold a virtual co-ed swimming meet on Wednesday. It will likely be the only game or match Hopkins plays this season, instead staying with intra-squad scrimmages, according to Hopkins athletic director Rocco DeMaio.

In addition to boys and girls basketball, St. Luke’s also opens play Thursday in ice hockey against Greenwich Country Day.

Hamden Hall faces St. Luke’s in return games on Feb. 24 in both boys and girls basketball.

St. Luke’s has other boys basketball games scheduled with Greenwich Country Day on Feb. 18 and against King Feb. 20, both at home, and road games against Kingswood-Oxford Feb. 27 and South Kent on March 3 before concluding the season on March 6 against Greens Farms.

The St. Luke’s girls have games against Greenwich Country Day (Feb. 18), Cheshire Academy (Feb. 20), Kingswood-Oxford (Feb. 27), Sacred Heart of Greenwich (March 3) and Greens Farms Academy (March 6). The hockey team’s schedule includes a rematch with Greenwich Country Day (Feb. 18), Kingswood-Oxford (Feb. 20), Wooster (Feb. 24 and March 3) and King (March 1).

Brunswick opens play Wednesday in boys basketball against Greenwich Country Day. It has 10 days off before a rematch with Greenwich Academy (Feb. 20), followed by a pair of games against Greens Farms Academy (Feb. 24 and 27), South Kent (March 3) and King (March 6). All six games are on the road.

The Greens Farms girls basketball team opens the season Thursday by hosting Putnam Science Academy. The two teams square off again on Feb. 17.

Also on Greens Farms’ schedule includes Greenwich Country Day (Saturday), Sacred Heart (Feb. 20 and 24), Hamden Hall (Feb. 26) and Cheshire Academy (Feb. 27).

The GFA boys team opens play Saturday against Greenwich Country Day, then has a full week off before hosting Putnam Science. Also on the schedule is Hamden Hall (Feb. 26).

Cheshire Academy opened up its season on Feb. 6 in girls basketball against Canterbury and South Kent in boys basketball. The ‘Cats girls team will face Canterbury both Friday and Saturday, then hosts Hamden Hall on Feb. 19 and South Kent on Feb. 28 before concluding the season with a home-and-home series against Ethel Walker.

The boys basketball team at Cheshire Academy has a home-and-home series this coming weekend against Putnam Science, then Feb. 18-19 against St. Thomas More before one game on Feb. 26 at Canterbury.

The Fairchester Athletic Association winter tournaments were canceled last November, as were the New England Prep School Athletic Council championships.