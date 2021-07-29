Facing a tough schedule, Greenwich football ready to get back to competing

When Greenwich football begins training camp in a few weeks, coach Anthony Morello and his staff are going to be evaluating players in a whole new way.

That will begin with slowing everything down and getting back to basics after not having played 11-on-11 football since December of 2019.

“The biggest concern will be their conditioning. The weight lifting has been great but we need to make sure guys get into game shape,” Morello said. “Tackling is something we have not done for 16 months now. We are going to have to emphasize that every day at practice. We typically work on tackling for five minutes but we are going to have to add more time for that to focus on tackling fundamentals every day.”

Greenwich players will be adjusting not just to conditioning and attending practice every day but also the concept of being back at school in person full-time.

“We need to get these athletes back in the routine of being here every day. Our high school was two days in school, in-person and three days remote for the majority of the year,” Morello said. “We need to make sure everyone gets back in the rhythm of this being a six-day grind. It’s really a 12-month grind. Football never sleeps.”

The season officially kicks off with OTA’s from Aug. 12-14 and formal practices Aug. 21.

Greenwich, like every other team in the state, comes in to camp with more questions than answers with new faces all over the field, many of whom have never been in a varsity game.

Greenwich returns just one starter from the 2019 team which lost in the CIAC Class LL Quarterfinals 26-16 to Darien.

“Our center Michael Sinisi played every game as a sophomore,” Morello said. “We have a lot of guys who got reps on special teams but nobody else who started as sophomores on varsity. Offensively and defensively we have a lot of new faces.”

Greenwich’s new captains are seniors Sinisi (center), Luke Ware (LB), Tyler Cusimano (WR/safety) and Zach Mantione (WR).

They were picked by teammates in March and have been leading the team in offseason conditioning and weight training.

“They were selected by their peers. They all showed leadership as sophomores and throughout their three years in the program,” Morello said. “We are looking for leadership now more than ever. It’s going to be open season when August comes around. It should make for greater and more competitive practices.”

Greenwich opens the season at Westhill on Saturday, Sept. 11 before a home game against Ridgefield on Sept. 18.

The Ridgefield game starts a six-week stretch for the Cardinals taking on playoff-caliber teams with contests against Shelton and Fairfield Prep from the SCC and FCIAC foes St. Joseph, Trumbull and New Canaan.

They start with a scrimmage against 2019 Class LL state champions Newtown on Aug. 28.

That and any other scrimmages will be treated differently than they have in the past.

“In the past, we might be resting guys in scrimmages or getting them a quarter of work. This year, we are going to be treating these scrimmages as game scrimmages because it’s all evaluation from top to bottom,” Morello said. “You have a depth chart in your mind going into it but ultimately we won’t know anything until they have full equipment on. Number one, we want to see these guys go out an compete. (It’s) been so long since they have been able to get after each other and go against a top-tier opponent in any capacity.”





