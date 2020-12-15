FAA to not hold winter sports season due to COVID-19 pandemic

For the third consecutive season, the Fairchester Athletic Association will not be holding any conference regular season games or tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FAA, which includes 11 teams, canceled both the regular season and postseason in November. The New England Preparatory School Athletic Council also canceled its postseason tournaments.

The 11 FAA schools are as follows: Brunswick, Greens Farms Academy, Greenwich Academy, Hamden Hall Country Day, Hopkins School, King, Sacred Heart of Greenwich, St. Luke’s, Greenwich Country Day, Rye (N.Y.) and Holy Child.

A portion of the FAA’s statement on its website read: “The decision to cancel championships and regular league competition does not preclude individual institutions from scheduling interscholastic opportunities, if able.”

Previously, the FAA canceled the spring and fall seasons due to COVID-19. Fall sports teams were allowed to play non-conference games, but wins or losses would not count toward a team’s record. The same can happen this winter if allowed.

All youth sports, through grade 12, which includes the CIAC and prep schools, are paused from participating in team activities until Jan. 19, per Gov. Ned Lamont.