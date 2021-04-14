Former Windsor standout Primo Spears signs with Duquesne

Former Windsor High standout guard Amir “Primo” Spears signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play college basketball at Division I Duquesne University.

Spears, a 6-foot-2 guard who did a post-graduate season at Mount Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland, verbally committed to the Dukes near the end of March.

The signing was held at Windsor High.

“He is one of the best guards I have ever coached. He is so smart and intelligent,” longtime Windsor coach Ken Smith said. “He is a high character person. His basketball IQ is off the charts I am telling you as a junior, he should have been the best player in the state.”

A two-time GameTimeCT all-state selection, Spears averaged 20 points and 10 assists as a senior in 2019-20. He averaged 25.3 points and 9.3 assists as a junior. He posted a career high of 41 points in the CCC tournament final and 23 assists against Platt.