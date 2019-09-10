Ex-Sacred Heart standout Nate Tabor now enrolled at Christ The King

Former Sacred Heart star guard Nate Tabor is now attending Christ The King in his native New York City.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Tabor played just one season for the Hearts, averaged 18.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the five-time Naugatuck Valley League tournament champions. He also led Sacred Heart to the Division I state tournament quarterfinals.

Sacred Heart coach Jon Carroll said he had received a transfer request from Christ The King by the end of last school year.

“Obviously, we will miss him. We wish him the best,” Carroll said.

Tabor was a Register/GameTimeCT all-state selection in his one season playing in Connecticut. He made a verbal commitment to St. John’s, then de-committed when Chris Mullin departed as head coach. Tabor could still re-commit to the Red Storm program, now coached by Mike Anderson, or anywhere else.