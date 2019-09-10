GameTime CT

Boys Basketball

Ex-Sacred Heart standout Nate Tabor now enrolled at Christ The King

Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Sacred Heart’s Nate Tabor (with ball) last season. Tabor is now attending Christ The King.

Former Sacred Heart star guard Nate Tabor is now attending Christ The King in his native New York City.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Tabor played just one season for the Hearts, averaged 18.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the five-time Naugatuck Valley League tournament champions. He also led Sacred Heart to the Division I state tournament quarterfinals.

Sacred Heart coach Jon Carroll said he had received a transfer request from Christ The King by the end of last school year.

“Obviously, we will miss him. We wish him the best,” Carroll said.

Tabor was a Register/GameTimeCT all-state selection in his one season playing in Connecticut. He made a verbal commitment to St. John’s, then de-committed when Chris Mullin departed as head coach. Tabor could still re-commit to the Red Storm program, now coached by Mike Anderson, or anywhere else.

