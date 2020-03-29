Ex-Newtown coach Brian Neumeyer takes over at Fairfield Prep

Newtown coach Brian Neumeyer talks with his player at halftime of the 1-1 tie between Bethel and Newtown in the high school boys soccer game at Rourke Field in Bethel, Conn. Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014. Neumeyer is the new coach at Fairfield Prep. less Newtown coach Brian Neumeyer talks with his player at halftime of the 1-1 tie between Bethel and Newtown in the high school boys soccer game at Rourke Field in Bethel, Conn. Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014. Neumeyer is ... more Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Tyler Sizemore Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Tyler Sizemore Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Ex-Newtown boys soccer coach Neumeyer takes over at Fairfield Prep 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Brian Neumeyer has been named the new boys soccer coach at Fairfield Prep, the school’s website announced on Friday.

Neumeyer replaces Ryan Lyddy, who resigned in February after 10 seasons at his alma mater.

Neumeyer coached the Newtown boys from 1997-2016. The Nighthawks won the Class LL state championship in 2004, and reached the LL final in 2002 and the L final in 1998. Newtown also won three South-West Conference championships (2002, 2002 and 2004) under Neumeyer’s direction.

Neumeyer was an assistant coach at Sacred Heart University the past three seasons before joining the Jesuits’ program.