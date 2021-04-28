Ex-New England Patriot Cedric Jones named Brunswick AD

3 1 of 3 Keelin Daly / GT Show More Show Less 2 of 3 GT Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Former New England Patriots’ wide receiver Cedric Jones has been appointed the new athletic director at The Brunswick School in Greenwich. The school made the announcement in a release Wednesday morning.

Jones, 60, will oversee all of the school’s athletic programs, from pre-K through 12th grade. Jones was previously the A.D. at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

“I am excited and thrilled to join Brunswick and its work towards character development in young boys,” Jones said in the statement. “Brunswick has a celebrated and growing athletic program, and I’m happy to build on that tradition.”

Jones will take over for Ron VanBelle, who spent the last six years as the Brunswick athletic director. VanBelle will now take over the interscholastic competition for just Brunswick’s Upper School, according to the release.

Jones was a 1982 third-round draft pick by the Patriots. He played all nine seasons in New England, finishing with 191 receptions for 2,703 yards and 16 touchdowns. He played in Super Bowl XX, when the Patriots lost to the Chicago Bears.

A second team All-American at Duke, Jones previously worked for the NFL for 14 seasons upon his retirement. That included a position as the senior director for youth football, both domestic and international.

Jones’ son, Connor, is an eighth grader at Brunswick.

This is the second appointment of a new Fairchester Athletic Association athletic director in as many days. On Tuesday, Greens Farms Academy in Westport announced that Eric Lee, the senior director of player development for the Cincinnati Reds, will replace Tauni Butterfield as the new AD beginning in July.

joseph.morelli@hearstmediact.com; @nhrJoeMorelli