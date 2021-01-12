Ex-Bunnell standout Max Edwards chooses Kansas State

Max Edwards, the former Bunnell High product, has verbally committed to play next season at Division I Kansas State University. Edwards announced the news on his Twitter page on Sunday.

Edwards, now playing for Our Saviour Lutheran in the Bronx, said he is “110% committed” to Kansas State on his Twitter page. He will follow another former Register/GameTimeCT all-state selection, Mike McGurl from East Catholic, to play for Bruce Weber and the Wildcats.

Other schools making scholarship offers to Edwards, a 6-foot-5 small forward, according to Rivals.com were as follows: Seton Hall, UMass, Sacred Heart, Quinnipiac and Towson.

Dannie Powell, Edwards’ former coach at Bunnell, told Hearst Connecticut Media back in August of 2019 that Sacred Heart and Towson had offered Edwards, along with Hofstra, Bryant, Fairfield, Robert Morris and Cleveland State.

Edwards transferred to Our Saviour Lutheran in August of 2019, then reclassified, repeating his junior year.

