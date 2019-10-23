Ex-assistant Cromwell coach accused of sexual assault

A former assistant girls soccer coach at Cromwell High is facing alleged sexual assault charges involving a student-athlete.

Philip Russo turned himself into Cromwell police on Wednesday, WVIT-30 first reported. The charge is second-degree sexual assault. Russo is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a student-athlete

WVIT-30 also reported that Russo has been released on a $200,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Russo is no longer employed at the school, having resigned last May, according to WVIT-30.