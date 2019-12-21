Eschweiler’s scores late to help Amity edge Hillhouse

Abby Eschweiler scored with 3.8 seconds left for the Amity girls basketball team, which came from behind to defeat Hillhouse 50-48 Friday night in a Southern Connecticut Conference victory at New Haven.

Jillian Martin had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, including the one on the deciding basket giving the Spartans (2-0) their only lead of the game. Eschweiler added 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Spartans.

Martin completed a 3-point play to tie it. Sarah Granados caused a jump ball and then stole the ball. Amity called timeout with 12 seconds left.

Jade Ormond had 10 points to lead the Academics (0-1), the reigning Class L state champions. Hillhouse led Amity 26-14 at halftime.