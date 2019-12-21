GameTime CT

Girls Basketball

Eschweiler’s scores late to help Amity edge Hillhouse

Abby Eschweiler scored with 3.8 seconds left for the Amity girls basketball team, which came from behind to defeat Hillhouse 50-48 Friday night in a Southern Connecticut Conference victory at New Haven.

Jillian Martin had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, including the one on the deciding basket giving the Spartans (2-0) their only lead of the game. Eschweiler added 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Spartans.

Martin completed a 3-point play to tie it.  Sarah Granados caused a jump ball and then stole the ball.  Amity called timeout with 12 seconds left.  

Jade Ormond had 10 points to lead the Academics (0-1), the reigning Class L state champions. Hillhouse led Amity 26-14 at halftime.