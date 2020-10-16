Epke leads Guilford to SCC win

Maddie Epke had a goal and an assist to lead the Guilford field hockey team to a 3-1 win over SCC rival Hand in a rematch of the 2019 CIAC Class M championship game.

Guilford defeated the Tigers 3-2 in the 2019 Class M final for its second staright Class M title.

Hannah Tillier and Allie Petonito also scored for Guilford (4-1). Eve Young needed only one save.

Reilly Dolan scored for the Tigers (4-1) and Megan Hart had eight saves.

Westbrook 1, Morgan 0: Brooke Neri scored off an assist from Cierra Brundage in the fourth quarter to lead the Knights to their Shoreline Conference win. Lauren Horne had six saves for the Knights (2-2-1).

Boys soccer

Morgan 3, Portland 2: Sean Cafferty scored twice and Sebastian Salgar had the game-winning goal to lead the Huskies to their Shoreline Conference win. Caiden Rivera and Luke Francesco scored for Portland.

Girls soccer

Morgan 6, Westbrook 0: Carly Schmidt scored twice to lead the Huskies to their Shoreline Conference win. Genna Rauccio and Katie Martin added two assists each for the Huskies. Adriana Stranieri had eight saves for the Knights.