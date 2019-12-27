EO Smith/Tolland, Northeastern Alumni game Saturday to support Nick Mayer Memorial Fund

The E.O. Smith/Tolland Bucks and the Northeastern Shamrocks hockey programs will hold an alumni game after Saturday’s varsity game.

The Bucks-Shamrocks game begins at 12:15 p.m. at Freitas Ice Forum in Storrs, with the alumni game following at 2:30.

Admission is $7, with proceeds benefiting the Nick Mayer Memorial Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, in honor of the former Bucks player who died earlier this year.

The fund will provide hockey scholarships in the Northeast and Eastern Connecticut Youth Hockey programs.