Enfield and Rocky Hill come together to create memorable moment on the mat

On Wednesday night, senior day for the Rocky Hill wrestling team, it was a member of the Enfield team that made a special night, even more special.

Enfield junior Noah Bonini was slated to wrestle Rocky Hill senior Jordan Glover who has Down syndrome.

Glover took down Bonini and pinned him to win the match, while both team’s slammed on the mats to cheer them on.

“I felt good about what I did in that match,” Bonini told Tim Jensen of the Enfield Patch. “I thought about it after and this experience will stick with me, and this match probably gave me the best teaching point of wrestling.”

Watch the memorable moment above.