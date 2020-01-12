New Canaan’s Michael Rayher (28) and Northwest Catholic’s Cam Porter (20) get tangled up during the first period of a boys ice hockey game at the Darien Ice House on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. New Canaan’s Michael Rayher (28) and Northwest Catholic’s Cam Porter (20) get tangled up during the first period of a boys ice hockey game at the Darien Ice House on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ellis, New Canaan skate past Northwest Catholic 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Carter Ellis has developed into a top weapon for the New Canaan boys ice hockey team this season and the junior forward put an early stamp on the Rams’ game against Northwest Catholic on Saturday with a goal just 36 seconds after the opening drop.

As if that wasn’t bad enough for the Lions, Ellis then added a second tally with 5.2 seconds remaining in the first period for a 2-0 lead.

Buoyed by those goals and playing a relentless, up-tempo style, New Canaan skated to its fifth consecutive victory, defeating Northwest Catholic, 5-1, at the Darien Ice House.

Setting the early tone was key for the Rams (6-1).

“To go back to the locker room after the first period ahead 2-0 was big for us,” Ellis said. “It sets us apart a little bit more than just 1-0. Setting that tempo early was really, really special and it really motivates us.”

What was good for New Canaan, of course, had the opposite effect on the Lions (3-3).

“They scored at the worst two times — they scored 30 seconds in and they scored with five seconds left,” Northwest Catholic coach Dan Melanson said. “It’s momentum, scoring early, and it’s frustrating. It was tough to let those two in.”

One of the biggest question marks facing the Rams when the season started was how to replace the offense which graduated Gunnar Granito last spring. They’ve answered loudly, as eight players have netted multiple goals through the first seven games.

New Canaan kept the pressure up from start to finish on Saturday, with Owen Zomb, Griffin Deane and Michael Rayher added goals to the ledger. Justin Wietfeldt assisted on two of those tallies.

“Our pressure this year has been consistent,” New Canaan coach Clark Jones said. “We haven’t necessarily been able to put the puck in the net as much as we’d want, but we’ve had chances every game and we’ve controlled possession in their zone every game it just wears people down. We can play at a very high tempo, which is to our advantage.”

The Lions, meanwhile, were playing with a young lineup, as eight players are currently sidelined, opening the door to the junior varsity and freshman ranks.

“A lot of these kids are JV and they’re pressing,” Melanson said. “I’m missing eight of my varsity guys with illnesses and injuries. Right now, three of these kids are playing with fevers and I credit them for what they’re doing. It’s next man up and we’re doing the best we can.”

Ellis started the scoring in the first minute when he swooped in through the right circle and sent a shot inside the right pipe.

Ellis scored again with 5.2 seconds on the clock, after Wietfedt took a shot from the blue line. The puck was wide of the net, but rebounded out to Ellis, who chipped it in for a 2-0 lead.

Just 2:28 into the second period, Zomb made it 3-0 with an assist from Luc Lampert.

The Lions got on the board with some persistent pressure midway through the second period. John Gunsalus cleaned up a loose puck, after New Canaan goalie Beau Johnson had saved two shots.

Leading 3-1, the Rams were hit with two penalties early in the third period, but held on and actually cashed in for a short-handed tally with 7:26 remaining.

Deane and Nick Megdanis had a breakaway, with Megdanis slipping it across to Deane for the finish.

“That was huge,” Jones said. “Megdanis made an unbelievable play to Griff, and Griff finished it off. They were unnecessary penalties, but then we got back to it and put a few more in. We’re not consistently taking penalties this year and our penalty kill has been unbelievable.”

Rayher completed the scoring a minute later when he tipped in a shot by Wietfeldt.

While the Lions look to get healthy, the Rams will look to keep things rolling.

“We’re happy and there’s still a lot more to go,” Jones said. “We haven’t really had that complete game yet, but we’re happy with where we are and the good news is there’s still a lot more to get.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Carter Ellis, New Canaan. The Rams’ junior forward scored two goals in the first period to get New Canaan’s offense started.

QUOTABLE

“(Carter Ellis) has been a beast. He worked really hard in the offseason and he’s dominated a lot of the games he’s been in with his size and his skating. He’s simplifying his game which is giving him more opportunities. He also has Boden (Gammill) and Griffin (Deane) on his line and they’re tremendous hockey players, so the three of them are really hard for teams to handle.” — New Canaan coach Clark Jones.

NEW CANAAN 5, NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 1

NW CATHOLIC 0 1 0 — 1

NEW CANAAN 2 1 2 — 5

Northwest Catholic: John Gunsalus 1g; Connor Melanson 1a; Cam Barone 1a.

New Canaan: Carter Ellis 2g; Justin Wietfeldt 2a; Owen Zomb 1g; Griffin Deane 1g; Michael Rayher 1g; Luc Lampert 1a; Nick Megdanis 1a; Alex Sotirhos 1a.

Saves: NWC — John Lewis 15, Keenan Brosmith 14; NC — Beau Johnson 24.

Record: Northwest Catholic 3-3; New Canaan 6-1.