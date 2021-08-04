Elia, Holbrook win Borck Jr.

3 1 of 3 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





RIDGEFIELD — There is no place like home for the winners of the 52nd Borck Junior golf tournament hosted by Silver Spring Country Club.

Alex Elia and Mia Holbrook, the winners of the tournament, are both members of Silver Spring CC and hoisted the trophy together on their home course Wednesday.

“Alex and I are close friends and we really wanted to win this together,” Holbrook said. “I was on (hole) 14 when I heard he won and thought ‘Alright, I have to go out and bring it home too.’ For me to win is great, but to also have one of my best friends win is so cool.”

Elia, a Ridgefield student and a 2021 GameTimeCT First Team All-State selection took the final round over Charlie Stuhr (Redding CC) with a three-hole lead through 16 holes for a 3 and 2 victory.

Elia fell behind early, losing the first three holes before finding his stride and taking the fourth and fifth.

“I just told myself after the first three holes that we still had 15 to play,” Elia said. “My goal was to get back to even heading into the back. I was able to go one up and that was really big for my confidence.”

Elia won the eighth hole to tie it up and proceeded to take his first lead of the match on No. 9.

On the No. 10, Elia extended his lead to 2-up, and continued to ride that momentum without surrendering another hole.

“That (birdie on 10) was very important, to go two up because he is a good player and he can birdie any hole out here,” Elia said. “That was really big for my confidence.”

The golfers matched each other for the next five holes until Elia went three up on 15th hole to claim his first tournament win.

“It is special, just to win an event period, yet alone here,” Elia said. “I have come so close the past four years without a win. To finally get it done feels good.”

Holbrook received word of her friend and fellow member’s victory at a crucial moment in her own match.

The Pound Ridge, N.Y. native held just a one hole lead through 14 as her opponent, Jordan Levitt (Rockrimmon CC), chipped away at the three-hole deficit through 10.

“I was proud of myself that I was able to come back and win on 15,” Holbrook said. “I came into 17 focusing on just getting par regardless of what she did.”

Holbrook proceeded to win the 17th hole for a 2 and 1 victory, claiming the girls title and completing the Silver Springs sweep.

“This is the best feeling,” Holbrook said. “Winning any tournament is great but I think being at my home course is such a cool experience. It means a lot to be able to play here and then be able to win.”

Both Elia and Holbrook were the top seeds in the boy’s and girl’s tournament respectively after finishing the stroke play qualifier with the lowest scores on Monday.

"Knowing the course really helps," Elia said. "I know where to miss, I know where I can miss in order to get up and down. I missed in the right spots and that's what you have to do on fast and firm greens like this."





