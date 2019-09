[Vitals]

COACH — SEAN SAUCIER (3rd year, 5-15)

CONFERENCE — ECC Division II

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (533 boys enrollment)

HOME — Bentley Athletic Complex, Woodstock

2018 RECORD — 1-9

2019 OPENER — at Ledyard, Fri., 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — woodstockacademy.org

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Derek Thompson, QB; Caleb Feen, WR/DB; Jack Hovestadt, OL/LB; Patrick Barrows, OL/DL; Blake Kolbeck, Ol/DL; Nathan Price, OL/DE.

[Outlook]

Woodstock’s froshmore program experienced success last season, and, with some of those players now on the varsity squad, coach Sean Saucier hopes those positive vibes will carry over as the Centaurs return to the ECC.

Sophomore Ethan Davis will start at quarterback, which will allow the Centaurs to use Nick Bedard in a variety of positions offensively. Ian Welz and Gavin Savoie will see the bulk of the carries.

Saucier said Davis is a capable passer and has targets to throw to with senior Luis Miranda and junior Trey Ayotte. The line has been re-worked and is the spot where the team must be the most patient this season, according to coach Saucier.

It is the first time in four years that Woodstock Academy will participate in the ECC in football. It has been an independent program for the past three seasons and briefly flirted with going prep before returning to its old league.

As an L school, Woodstock will play in Division II.

Sept. 13 — at Ledyard,** 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 — WINDHAM,* 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Amistad, Noon

Oct. 5 — PLAINFIELD,* 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 12 — at Capital Prep/Achievement First, TBA

Oct. 26 — STONINGTON,** 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2 — NONNEWAUG, 1 p.m.

Nov. 9 — at Bacon Academy,** Noon

Nov. 16 — WATERFORD,** 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 — at CREC Co-op,* 11 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division Game