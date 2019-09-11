ECC Football 2019: WINDHAM preview

[Vitals]

COACH — RANDALL PROSE (4th year, 18-12)

CONFERENCE — ECC Division III

PLAYOFF CLASS — S (328 boys enrollment)

HOME — Ferrigno Field at Windham HS, Willimantic

2018 RECORD — 7-3

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Bacon Academy, 6:30 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

JOVAN ALMODOVER, Sr., QB/DB (6-2, 175)

ALDEN MURILLO , Sr., G/LB (6-2, 195)

JUAN FLORES , Sr., RB/CB, 5-9, 165

FELIX MARTINEZ , Sr., FB/LB, 6-1, 220

JACOB RODRIGUEZ , Jr., RB/LB, 5-8, 145

JOHNYFER MOTA NUNEZ , Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 245

FRANK MONROSE , Jr., OL/DL, 6-1, 240

MASON VARGAS , Sr., OLB/TE, 5-10, 160

DUSTIN SOLENSKY , Fr., RB/LB, 5-11, 170

ENRIQUE LOPEZ GARCIA, Sr., WR/DB, 6-3, 155.

[Key Losses]

Natanael Barbosa, RB/LB; Isiah English RB/DB; Ramario Orozco LB/HB

[Outlook]

Windham, which faithfully runs the Wing-T, will rely on several running backs to fill the void left by the graduation of running back Natanael Barbosa, who rushed for more than 1,600 yards in 2018 and led the Whippets to a 7-3 season.

“We will look to spread it around,” Windham coach Randall Prose said. “Our quarterback has to be able to effectively run the option.”

Windham’s quarterback is senior Jovan Almodovar, who is beginning his third year as a starter and is coming off a strong 2018 season.

Returning four players on offense, Windham will look to Juan Flores, Felix Martinez, Jacob Rodriguez and Dustin Solensky to pace the running attack.

According to Prose, Solensky is only the fifth freshman in program history to earn a starting role.

Enrique Lopez Garcia, a senior, is a wide receiver to watch when Windham puts the ball in the air.

“He was a state champion in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles for our track and field team,” Prose said of Lopez Garcia. “He has a lot of speed and he will fight for the ball.”

Windham brings back four players on defense from last season’s squad, which registered four shutouts and yielded only 99 points in 10 games.

Windham’s biggest contenders in ECC Division III should be Griswold/Wheeler and Plainfield.

Sept. 13 — BACON ACADEMY,* 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Woodstock Academy,* 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Plainfield,** 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at CREC Co-op,** 11 a.m.

Oct. 18 — STONINGTON,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — WATERFORD,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — LEDYARD,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Griswold/Wheeler,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 — at Capital/Achievement, 6 p.m.

Nov. 27 — MONTVILLE,** 6:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game