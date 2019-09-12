ECC Football 2019: WATERFORD preview

[Vitals]

COACH — JOHN STRECKER (5th year, 13-27)

CONFERENCE — ECC Division II

PLAYOFF CLASS — M (430 boys enrollment)

HOME — Alumni Field at Waterford HS

2018 RECORD — 3-7

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Plainfield, 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @lancer_sports1

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Marcus Lovell, RB/DB; Nico Thibeault, DB; Marcus Elliott, WR/DB; Dan Annibalini, WR/DB; Chris Smith, WR/DB; Kumar Sharma, OL/DL; Chris Silva, Vince Bucoy; Hunter Halford, OL/DL

[Outlook]

Waterford showed significant improvement in 2018, winning three games following a winless 2017 season.

Returning seven players on offense and six on defense, Waterford is primed to see its win total rise this fall and make its mark in its division.

The Lancers have a quality, game-tested quarterback in Ryan Bakken, who passed for 1,965 yards and threw 14 touchdown passes last season, including a late strike to stun Griswold in Week 4.

Sam Menders and Michael Vincent are among the receivers that will look to fill the void left by the graduation of Dan Annibalini (46 receptions, 1,055 yards, 8 touchdowns last season).

“(Bakken) has a strong arm, is a great decision maker and great leader,” Waterford coach John Strecker said.

Bakken should be aided by the return of offensive linemen Jeremiah Harshburger, Sloan Doerfler and Ethan Welch.

Waterford starts the season with home games in three of its first four matchups. It was not given a Scheduling Alliance game, so all of the Lancers’ games are vs. ECC opponents.

Sept. 13 — PLAINFIELD,* 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Montville,* 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — STONINGTON,** 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 — BACON ACADEMY,** 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Fitch,* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Windham,* 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — GRISWOLD/WHEELER,** 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 — LEDYARD,** 6 p.m.

Nov. 16 — at Woodstock Academy,** 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at East Lyme,* 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game

**Division game